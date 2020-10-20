Letter to the Editor: Melissa Provenzo deserves second term

Melissa Provenzano has proven to her House District 79 constituents that she should be reelected on Nov. 3. She has been a champion for our schools, teachers, children and has diligently worked across the aisle for commonsense solutions to many of our state challenges.

Provenzano wants our government to be as responsible with our tax dollars as we are with our home finances and realizes that we need a state government that encourages small business growth. As a past public school administrator, she has this experience in the realm of finances.

She cares deeply about helping Oklahomans and has shown great empathy by getting her constituents connected to support systems as so many are worried and struggling due to the loss of a job, making payroll, paying the mortgage or rent, and losing access to health care. Her constituent outreach commitment includes weekly office hours, social media, town halls and other personal communication, often linking residents of her district to needed state services and programs.

Her legislative work schedule is relentless. One important bill she worked on created a path for a new veterans health care facility to be located in downtown Tulsa.