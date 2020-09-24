Letter to the Editor: Medical facts show children just as likely to contract and spread COVID-19

In the letter "Do not lower age for mask mandate (Sept. 19),", the author spoke of “data-driven propaganda,” treating children as “vectors of disease” and challenged Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart’s expertise as reasons not to lower the mask age in Tulsa.
To promote this point of view, the author is doing exactly what he criticized Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dart of doing, and that is, using biased and misleading propaganda.
Make no mistake: It is a medically proven fact that COVID-19 is a dangerous threat to many, particularly the older and those with compromising diseases.
It is a medical fact that wearing masks is one of the most eﬀective preventive measures, as this simple act protects others.
And in the midst of this health crisis, it is also true that children ages 5-17 have more infections and those 10 and over may have the same or even greater contagious viral load as adults.
Dart is more than qualiﬁed, even if he is not a physician. He has a doctorate in health services and has served admirably for more than 36 years in public health leadership roles, making him more qualiﬁed than most physicians.
What better lesson could we teach our children than to put others’ welfare at least equal to their own?
Wearing a mask is a simple act we do for others. It might just help our children learn to live in a civilized and caring community, rather than one where we only care about ourselves.
John Sacra, M.D., Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!