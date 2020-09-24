Letter to the Editor: Medical facts show children just as likely to contract and spread COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the letter "Do not lower age for mask mandate (Sept. 19),", the author spoke of “data-driven propaganda,” treating children as “vectors of disease” and challenged Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart’s expertise as reasons not to lower the mask age in Tulsa.

To promote this point of view, the author is doing exactly what he criticized Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dart of doing, and that is, using biased and misleading propaganda.

Make no mistake: It is a medically proven fact that COVID-19 is a dangerous threat to many, particularly the older and those with compromising diseases.

It is a medical fact that wearing masks is one of the most eﬀective preventive measures, as this simple act protects others.

And in the midst of this health crisis, it is also true that children ages 5-17 have more infections and those 10 and over may have the same or even greater contagious viral load as adults.