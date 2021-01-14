Letter to the Editor: Media to blame for Trump's loss

America is experiencing the agonizing conclusion of the modern day version of water torture, and President Donald Trump is the victim.

He was restrained as president. The media has clearly been dripping a nonstop, negative barrage on him every day.

The media is shameless. The job description "journalism” is replaced with “Get Trump.” Trump’s base watched him stand up to the Russia lie, impeachment and a 93% negative press.

It seemed Trump was winning. But in the end, the combination of the media, the deep state, Silicon Valley and the Democrats won.

It was what the media didn’t say that caused its Trump torture to become terminal.

The media buried the facts of Hunter Biden’s alleged recovered laptop, and Joe Biden’s alleged involvement with China that enabled Biden to become our president.

An ill-informed electorate elected Biden.

Biden’s election was the final drip of the water torture.

The torture became terminal for Trump, his legacy and sadly America.