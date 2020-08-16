As a progressive, I favor policies improving life’s basics, particularly for those who are disadvantaged by our current economic system.
That focus is not limited to a particular group. The disadvantaged reflect all colors and creeds.
So a progressive’s goal is to create a rising tide that lifts all boats.
In G.T. Bynum, we are blessed with a mayor who has raised the tide for all Tulsans, delivering an astounding record of economic development and fact-based decision-making, coupled with an earnest effort to see Tulsa’s prosperity spread equitably across the city’s neighborhoods.
We benefit from Bynum’s steadfast resistance to participating in the culture wars that currently obsess and disable the effective functioning of other levels of government.
The last thing Tulsans need is for their non-partisan local government to re-emerge as a cultural battleground.
Yet that is precisely what certain mayoral challengers desire – at an opportune historic moment, to transform what should be a plebiscite on executive competence and economic development into a referendum on identity politics or, more cynically, an attempt to settle historical scores.
As a mixed-race individual whose ancestors were both perpetrators and victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I am particularly sensitive to Tulsa’s unique racial history.
Those wrongs have not been fully righted; but this mayoral election is a poor forum to attempt to assess responsibility.
Bynum has been Tulsa’s most energetic and effective leader in memory.
I urge fellow progressives to join me in voting to affirm our civic progress and look to even better days ahead.
