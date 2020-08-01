Virus Outbreak Oklahoma (copy)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt demonstrates how easy it is to wear a face mask during a news conference June 30 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

It has been said that when any governing body mandates Americans wear masks in public, this is socialism or a dictatorship.

My reply is, "Do you drive? Do you stop at stop signs? If so, then you're letting the government tell you what to do."

Wearing a mask is like obeying traffic signals. All parties are kept safe from hurting each other.

This isn't government heavy-handedness.

Masks are just a simple effort to help protect everyone.

