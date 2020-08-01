It has been said that when any governing body mandates Americans wear masks in public, this is socialism or a dictatorship.
My reply is, "Do you drive? Do you stop at stop signs? If so, then you're letting the government tell you what to do."
Wearing a mask is like obeying traffic signals. All parties are kept safe from hurting each other.
This isn't government heavy-handedness.
Masks are just a simple effort to help protect everyone.
