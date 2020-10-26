Letter to the editor: Masks are like driver's licenses ... you have to have one

People have to wear a seat belt when driving, have to have fishing licenses to fish, have to have insurance when driving, hunting licenses to hunt....

People, wake up and come into the 21st century. Wear a mask and treat your neighbors with respect. Trump will kill you all because he doesn't care about you, he just want to be reelected so he don't go to jail for all his corruption.

Oklahoma is backwoods and backward when it comes to politics. Jim Inhofe has been in the Senate for 30 years and we still send him back every six years. He's 85 years old and by the time another term expires, he will be 91. That is entirely too old to be making decisions for the people of Oklahoma.

David Nash, Owasso

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.