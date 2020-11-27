 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Masks are allowing us to be safe

Letter to the Editor: Masks are allowing us to be safe

{{featured_button_text}}

I am really grateful for my family and friends for working hard to keep us safe and health during COVID-19. Just seeing friends makes me happy.

Masks are annoying, but keeps you safe and lets you see other people.

I know this year is difficult, but we can pull through it by following the safety regulations.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News