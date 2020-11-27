Letter to the Editor: Masks are allowing us to be safe

I am really grateful for my family and friends for working hard to keep us safe and health during COVID-19. Just seeing friends makes me happy.
Masks are annoying, but keeps you safe and lets you see other people.
I know this year is difficult, but we can pull through it by following the safety regulations.
