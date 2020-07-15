It’s as easy as driving a car.
One morning as I ran errands with my mask on, I marveled at the fact that people who refuse to wear masks are capable of driving cars.
How is it that people who can’t follow simple rules for the benefit of the entire community (like wearing a mask) manage to drive without killing everyone around them?
The research has shown that we can save 50,000 lives if all of us would wear a mask when we go out. When I get in my car, I automatically reach for one of the masks on the passenger seat beside me.
It has become as much a part of my driving ritual as putting the car in gear.
We obey the laws of the road because, if we decide that we want to switch lanes in front of a semi, the consequences are dire.
Even if we allow our car to cross the line that divides the lanes, we could cause a wreck.
In other words, we could cause a loss of life.
If we fail to wear a mask, we can also cause a death. Forget the old people like me; the lives we are putting at risk are children, babies, young people.
We will not beat this virus until we all wear masks. Surely we can show the self-discipline necessary to save lives.
