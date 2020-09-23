 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Mask mandate being ignored

Are mask mandates a violation of civil rights?

While opinions vary on the validity of face covering requirements, Tulsa attorney Jim Milton, of the law firm Hall Estill, said the city can exercise its government powers to impose an ordinance.    

"So far, the city of Tulsa meets the requirements of, 'Do they have the power?' and 'Is this a reasonable way to exercise that power?"' Milton said. "But what folks are really talking about is whether there's a prohibition to their rights, their constitutional rights in the Bill of Rights and otherwise in the constitution and prevent them from this particular exercise of power ..."

Milton, in familiarizing himself with similar mask ordinances across the country, said he's yet to come across language that would prevent any municipality from requiring masks be worn in public to protect the health and safety of citizens. 

"You know I haven't studied the details of the rule that is being proposed (for Tulsa), but presumably there are exceptions," he said. "Presumably they (the city) are giving the proper amount of exception for people who have health conditions. Presumably they are not requiring me to wear a mask when I'm home alone and don't have anyone else around me.

When I go to the grocery store, or when I fill up my gas tank and I'm going to be in a reasonable proximity of another person, I don't have any constitutional right that would be violated by the simple act of me being asked to wear a mask."

The Under the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court decisions over nearly 200 years, state governments have the primary authority to control the spread of dangerous diseases within their jurisdictions. The 10th Amendment, which gives states all powers not specifically given to the federal government, allows them the authority to take public health emergency actions, such as setting quarantines and business restrictions.

The Tulsa mask ordinance is not being enforced. About 90% of customers who go into convenience stores do not wear masks.

John Maness, Tulsa

