Letter to the Editor: Many respectable Republicans leaving the party

Today’s Republican party stands for hate and division, racism, bigotry (white supremacy), misogyny, lying and evil corruption.
They have made a total effort to discredit every government institution and destroy the free press as fake news.
Is that the future that you want for America? Are you ready to have a dictator and give up all the freedoms that hundreds of thousands have died to preserve and see our democracy destroyed?
The South is trying to rise again with the old Confederacy now in the Republican party.
Everyone makes mistakes, and it's time for correction.
The first step is to own the mistakes, apologize for them and try to make them right.
We must all stand up for right and freedom. Vote the evil people out of our government at every level.
Every Republican in government that has enabled this corruption is complicit in the crimes and should be fired from their jobs.
Are you complicit or will you act to correct your mistake? America is at stake.
Many respectable Republicans have left the party and formed The Lincoln Project and is backing Democrats to try to save our democracy.
Others are offering an alternative convention after the Republican National Convention.
Many Republicans took part in the Democratic National Convention to endorse Joe Biden.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video