Letter to the Editor: Many aspects to America's dark day

Let it be recorded that on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. was the subject of an attempted insurrection during which five people died and many more were hurt; another 4,100 Americans died from the COVID-19 virus on top of the 260,000 deaths; and the Dow Jones thought there was sufficient cause to add another 437 points to its morbid obesity.
There are those who ask what’s wrong with this country. I ask what’s right with it?
