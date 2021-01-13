 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Many aspects to America's dark day

Letter to the Editor: Many aspects to America's dark day

{{featured_button_text}}

Let it be recorded that on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. was the subject of an attempted insurrection during which five people died and many more were hurt; another 4,100 Americans died from the COVID-19 virus on top of the 260,000 deaths; and the Dow Jones thought there was sufficient cause to add another 437 points to its morbid obesity.

There are those who ask what’s wrong with this country. I ask what’s right with it?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News