Letter to the Editor: Mandates are obviously needed in public health emergencies

As a Broken Arrow resident, I am dismayed at our officials’ refusal to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the wake of past tragedies, we have never failed to rise to the Oklahoma Standard of caring for our fellow citizens, but now, as we watch infection and hospitalization numbers climb, the refusal of many to take care of our own is devastating.

I agree with the sentiment that it shouldn’t require mandates, but clearly, it does. This is the time to respond to reality rather than deny it.

Reality is that our hospitals are full, our heroic health care workers are exhausted, and Oklahomans are dying because our leaders fail to lead.

As a Christian, I am offended at the suggestion that prayer alone will suffice to stop the spread of this disease. Prayer does not absolve us of the responsibility to act.

I pray that my daughter, who recently contracted COVID-19 at preschool, will recover quickly with no long term complications, and that no one else will catch the virus from her.

I still wear a mask, manage her asthma and cancelled family Thanksgiving plans. I wonder that Christians in public office don’t think that God is disgusted at pleas for help coupled with inaction.