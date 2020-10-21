Letter to the Editor: Making Tulsa beautiful again

Elected officials would be remiss to consider Tulsa’s ‘homicide spike’ as a mere byproduct of the pandemic (“Randy Krehbiel: Debate mention of Tulsa crime stats catches watchers’ attention,” Oct. 1).
High murder rates, along with sharply increased levels of aggravated assaults and auto thefts, have far deeper roots in our community.
While Mayor G.T. Bynum’s increased attention to crime and illegal gun possession are excellent first steps towards making our city safe, he and average citizens alike must work simultaneously to address an underlying social malaise that has plagued Tulsa long before COVID-19.
Drive under Interstate 244, beyond the University of Tulsa, and personally witness the transformation wrought by that concrete dividing line on the north of our city.
Ask yourself, does the mass (legal) proliferation of guns and dispensaries contribute to sustaining happiness in these communities? How can life in Tulsa become beautiful again?
These questions ought to guide Bynum’s second term.
Meanwhile, as philanthropic experiments, like the Gathering Place, have dominated local attempts to build social cohesion over the last decade, neighborhoods must take up this foundational task themselves to secure lasting change.
Pulling people out of despair and isolation, especially at a time of national crisis, may sound like a daunting task.
But several long-neglected solutions lie at our doorstep: Restore local worship. Plant trees where parking lots prevail. Reexamine now-defunct public train connections. Ensure that our children possess basic literacy (two-thirds currently lack it).
Beauty carries inspiration, and inspiration will let our people thrive again.
Leland Stange, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!