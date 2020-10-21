Letter to the Editor: Making Tulsa beautiful again

Elected officials would be remiss to consider Tulsa’s ‘homicide spike’ as a mere byproduct of the pandemic (“Randy Krehbiel: Debate mention of Tulsa crime stats catches watchers’ attention,” Oct. 1).

High murder rates, along with sharply increased levels of aggravated assaults and auto thefts, have far deeper roots in our community.

While Mayor G.T. Bynum’s increased attention to crime and illegal gun possession are excellent first steps towards making our city safe, he and average citizens alike must work simultaneously to address an underlying social malaise that has plagued Tulsa long before COVID-19.

Drive under Interstate 244, beyond the University of Tulsa, and personally witness the transformation wrought by that concrete dividing line on the north of our city.

Ask yourself, does the mass (legal) proliferation of guns and dispensaries contribute to sustaining happiness in these communities? How can life in Tulsa become beautiful again?

These questions ought to guide Bynum’s second term.