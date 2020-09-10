 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Mail-in ballots presents plenty of fraud opportunities

Letter to the Editor: Mail-in ballots presents plenty of fraud opportunities

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Mailboxes

Worried about your absentee ballot being accepted by the Oklahoma Election Board?

“Mail it in seven days beforehand. We should have no issues getting it to the Election Board by the deadline,” said Jeff Bradley, president of American Postal Workers Local 1348.

Read more: Residents urged to vote early but not often in upcoming elections

 STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

There is no question that unsolicited and universal mail-in ballots will greatly increase the potential for voting fraud, especially with harvesting and lack of verification.

Casting a fraudulent vote isn’t that difficult.

Many on the left have targeted President Donald Trump from the day he was elected, doing almost anything possible to unseat him.

This attitude continues, and the upcoming election presents another obvious opportunity for leftists to act. I absolutely cannot trust the anarchists and rioters with voting integrity.

We observe Democratic state politicians embracing (or at least condoning) the destruction by anarchists and rioters deploying among legitimate peaceful protesters.

Federal Democratic politicians echo similar sentiment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flippantly stated: “People will do what they do.”

How will these politicians view fraudulent voting among their constituents?

Widespread mail-in voting presents challenges in states suddenly choosing this approach. New York and Nevada are examples. Washington took years refining its mail-in voting process after incremental implementation began in 2005.

I agree with financial analyst Jarod Dillian who said, “Regardless of what you think about mail-in ballots, they have one pretty obvious logistical problem: They take a long time to count. It’ll take weeks to count all those mailed in ballots. You can bet no one is going to concede defeat on election night. The probability of lawsuits is high. The probability of civil unrest is higher.”

Richard Moderow, Tulsa

Editor's note: In Oklahoma, the state election board generally reports mailed absentee ballot results hours before in-person voting.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News