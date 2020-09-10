Letter to the Editor: Mail-in ballots presents plenty of fraud opportunities

There is no question that unsolicited and universal mail-in ballots will greatly increase the potential for voting fraud, especially with harvesting and lack of verification.
Casting a fraudulent vote isn’t that difficult.
Many on the left have targeted President Donald Trump from the day he was elected, doing almost anything possible to unseat him.
This attitude continues, and the upcoming election presents another obvious opportunity for leftists to act. I absolutely cannot trust the anarchists and rioters with voting integrity.
We observe Democratic state politicians embracing (or at least condoning) the destruction by anarchists and rioters deploying among legitimate peaceful protesters.
Federal Democratic politicians echo similar sentiment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flippantly stated: “People will do what they do.”
How will these politicians view fraudulent voting among their constituents?
Widespread mail-in voting presents challenges in states suddenly choosing this approach. New York and Nevada are examples. Washington took years refining its mail-in voting process after incremental implementation began in 2005.
I agree with financial analyst Jarod Dillian who said, “Regardless of what you think about mail-in ballots, they have one pretty obvious logistical problem: They take a long time to count. It’ll take weeks to count all those mailed in ballots. You can bet no one is going to concede defeat on election night. The probability of lawsuits is high. The probability of civil unrest is higher.”
Richard Moderow, Tulsa
Editor's note: In Oklahoma, the state election board generally reports mailed absentee ballot results hours before in-person voting.
