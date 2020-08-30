Letter to the Editor: Mail changes have been needed for a long time

Thanks to Connie Siebold and Larry Bittman for the history of the U.S. Postal Service and for politicizing the recent Senate hearing featuring Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ("U.S. Postal Service under attack" and "Would Oklahoma senators impeach Trump for disrupting mail," Aug. 24).
As Sen. Mitt Romney pointed out, DeJoy had contributed to both sides in past elections after contributing to both the Romney and Trump campaigns.
As our own Sen. James Lankford correctly pointed out during the hearing, DeJoy is now being criticized for doing the same things that previous postmasters have been criticized for not doing, namely introducing operating efficiencies.
I am not personally aware of anyone whose Social Security check has been delayed or prescriptions endangered.
If you are using the U.S. Postal Service to get your Social Security payment or to pay your bills, you need to come into the 21st century with the rest of us.
I know seniors may not be computer literate, but they have kids and grandkids as well as bankers who will gladly help them get things set up and teach them how to follow through.
This is a much safer, quicker and efficient way to avoid theft and fraud, rather than depositing and writing checks to be mailed.
Slow delivery, lost or stolen articles and etc. are more a product of current inefficiencies than what has been impacted by the removal of a few outdated sorting machines.
