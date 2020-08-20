The letter "Don't trust the Postal Service with ballot (Aug. 6)" needs to be corrected.
There seems to be confusion about voting by mail, which I have now done for the second time. Due to the pandemic, a person does not need a notarized ballot for this election.
The instructions state to include a driver's license, military identification (retired accepted) or voter identification. Directions show where to place the photo copy.
It requires a signature, which should match the voter identification.
It requires extra postage. I use the same amount shown on the envelope in which my packet came.
The Oklahoma Election Board website is easy to use to see the ballot was received. I use 411 Vote Oklahoma to request my mail-in ballot.
A further perk of voting by mail is the ability to sit down and look up candidates and issues before voting.
I love our mail service, which I use regularly to send cards or letters, especially when I and many of my friends are trying to shelter in place (I just turned 77).
It's fun to send a note or cartoon cut from the Tulsa World for a bit of cheer. I am sorry the extra crossword in the sports section has been discontinued.
After writing this letter, my wonderful mail carrier will pick it up. Today, she picked up three cards.
The U.S. Postal Service does a terrific job despite the heat, cold, wet, lack of sidewalks and lots of walking. The patience of the workers inside the postal office is amazing.
Celia Stuart-Powles, Tulsa
