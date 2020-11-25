Letter to the Editor: Love for family and excitement for school eases tough times

I am thank for my family. Yes, it sounds cliché, but I love them more than anything, and they have really helped me through these tough times.

I am also thankful for my teacher, Ms. Mallory Hawkins. She is so intelligent, spunky and cool.

Ms. Hawkins has an amazing way of teaching, and I am excited to go to school every day.

