Letter to the Editor: Losing Peanuts shows reminding of confusing technology

I am an old lady who tries very hard not to have a nervous breakdown when my computer keeps inventing new commands and demands.

I end up an emotional wreck until a member of the internet-secure generation rescues me with a wonderment that translates, “How can you be so clueless?”

So editorial writer Ginnie Graham's Peanuts column ("Good grief! No traditional, primetime Charlie Brown specials," Oct. 28) gave me assurance that my generation is not the only one feeling deprived in this fast-paced and more and more demanding technology era.

I am surrounded by children and grandchildren who seem like grand wizards to me.

I just prefer my computer to the old typewriter era. Hit the backspace key. No more carbon copies and liquid paper, no more magical ditto paper.

The electronic sophistication is endless, and I am slowly learning refinements.

The internet is more challenging. The difference is like translating French as opposed to Latin.

French seemed easier. Latin was tedious.