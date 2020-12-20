Letter to the Editor: Looking to Bible on how to act in pandemic

I want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart for their support of wearing masks.

I understand there are those who disagree. I want to speak to this from the Bible.

James 1:27 says that "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world."

Older Americans are among those at highest risk for complications and death due to COVID-19. Many are widows.

My mother was living in New York City and passed away this summer but not from COVID-19. She was in a senior residence, where she had developed many friends. Most residents were women.

After residents began testing positive, they were required to remain in their rooms.

Besides visits from aides, they were isolated. This was hard on her. My brothers and I started calling her almost every day.

At one point she was able to go out with my brother in her wheelchair. My brother finally got permission to visit her, but she passed away.

Citizens of Tulsa, I urge you to look after the widows and the vulnerable by wearing masks.