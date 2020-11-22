Letter to the Editor: Looking for the bright side of things

The past year hasn’t been ideal, but any little good thing to come from it is appreciated.

Online school, for example, is challenging and inconsistent at times, but I can get up a bit later and finish my classes a bit earlier.

Events that got cancelled this year will be a lot more fun whenever they do eventually happen. Looking for the bright side of the bad things makes it easier to cope with them.

Over the past several months, I and many others have found we have an abundance of spare time.

Though I haven’t been productive 100% of the time, when I’ve put my mind to it I have been able to explore new hobbies and devote time to things that I wouldn’t have time for otherwise.

I’ve messed around with different drawing mediums and have made art that I’m pretty proud of. I’ve explored new extracurriculars, and I look forward to meeting with them (virtually) every week.

In the end, I’ve been lucky to have been healthy and safe throughout this whole thing. If anything, the time I’ve spent isolated has been an opportunity to reflect on the world around me.

I’ve gotten closer with my family, and separation has made me realize how much I treasure my friendships.