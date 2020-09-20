 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Looking for bold, truth-telling leaders

Trump BOK

Government officials including Reps. Kevin Hern (top left) and Frank Lucas (left), Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell (center) and Sens. James Lankford (top) and Jim Inhofe (right) are seen before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.

 MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World

I am nearly 70 years old and grew up in Oklahoma.

I was taught that science matters, newspapers provide news and I could trust what the doctors said.

Now, my U.S. senator tells me I am not an Oklahoman because I don't belong to the same political party that he does.

I am told by the president that science is wrong and only he knows the truth and the way.

I am told that what I read is fake news.

Where are the leaders who will stand up to this rubbish of an administration?

Where are the Republicans who will say that science matters and that the deep state is the fake news?

Where are the leaders who will call out QAnon's attempts to radicalize the people in this country?

Our governor talks about personal choice when it comes to masks but pushes the myth that Oklahoma is not a hot spot.

I want a leader in Oklahoma to stand up, shout out and say the conspiracy theories stop now.

