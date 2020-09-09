Letter to the Editor: Look at BLM website

The article written by reporter Randy Krehbiel relies on the opinion of a local minister and a University of Oklahoma professor to explain what Black Lives Matter is about ("What's Black Lives Matter about? Combating police violence but also economic empowerment, advocates say," Aug. 24).
The article does not mention the website of the Black Lives Matter organization.
That website at blacklivesmatter.com sets forth information about the beliefs of BLM and gives the biographies of its co-founders under the subsections "What We Believe," "About Black Lives Matter" and "Our Co-Founders" found under the section "About."
Douglas L. Boyd, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!