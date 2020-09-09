 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Look at BLM website

Black Lives Matter mural

Black Lives Matter murals at Mad Dog Liquor near 11th and Mingo in Tulsa on Thursday, August 27, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 Staff Photographer

The article written by reporter Randy Krehbiel relies on the opinion of a local minister and a University of Oklahoma professor to explain what Black Lives Matter is about ("What's Black Lives Matter about? Combating police violence but also economic empowerment, advocates say," Aug. 24).

The article does not mention the website of the Black Lives Matter organization.

That website at blacklivesmatter.com sets forth information about the beliefs of BLM and gives the biographies of its co-founders under the subsections "What We Believe," "About Black Lives Matter" and "Our Co-Founders" found under the section "About."

Douglas L. Boyd, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

