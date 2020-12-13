Letter to the Editor: Long-term care pharmacies have different needs from others

Next time you pick up your prescriptions, chances are, you’ll head to a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walmart.

But, if you’re the average nursing home resident who takes 12 to 13 drugs every day, your pharmacy looks and acts very different.

These long-term care pharmacies are critical for providing comprehensive medication management and wraparound clinical services to America’s most vulnerable seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Uninterrupted 24/7 access to medications is crucial to the lives, health and well-being of patients in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Despite the vast differences, federal law does not distinguish between retail and long-term care pharmacies.

Unfortunately, the lack of a clear national framework creates confusion for long-term care pharmacy providers, who face confusing and contradictory regulations just to deliver care to vulnerable patients.

Without a standard definition that recognizes that unique role we play, the frustrating red tape could harm the delivery of medication services to long-term care residents during the pandemic and beyond.