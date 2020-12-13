Letter to the Editor: Local musicians hurting as restaurants and bars struggle

Please remember to support your local businesses this holiday season, including bars and restaurants.

Since the latest COVID-19 mandates, bars have lost nearly 95% of their revenue and are hanging on by a string.

As a performer, I feel that too as a percentage of what I take home comes from how successful the bar is.

By targeting bars for closure but allowing churches, malls and schools to remain open with very little social distancing, we're not doing anyone any favors.

If Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to be fair, he needs to apply it to all non-essential businesses. Some of us entertain and serve for a living.

Right now, this is hurting us. Mask up, Oklahoma. Let's conquer the bug.

Jordan Humphrey, Owasso

