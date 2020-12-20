Letter to the Editor: Listen to facts on vaccine from infectious disease, medical experts

As a pediatrician, vaccinologist and the American Osteopathic Association’s liaison on the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with more than 30 years of experience, I recommend the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Tulsa World's recent article, “Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine called turning point in state's fight against deadly virus,” quoted a known opponent to vaccination who is not a medical professional.
A vaccine will not help restore normalcy unless at least 70% of our population chooses to be immunized.
Undermining public confidence by entertaining an anti-vax advocate’s vague allusions to “freedom” actually limits our ability to resume normal life as a society.
Optimal vaccination rates help keep everyone safe. If they fall short, the pandemic will continue, with missed workdays, a strained health care system and fewer resources for elective surgeries that do not feel elective to those who need them most.
Health care workers are now being vaccinated as the first phase of rollout takes place.
Those immunized so far report few side effects. It is a false statement that there is no legal recourse for vaccination injury.
As with any medical procedure, there are limited risks. However, through global research and continued scrutiny, the benefits far outweigh the potential for extremely limited risks.
We do our jobs so patients can do theirs. Our economy depends on a healthy workforce. Scientific experts work in the interest of public well-being.
The speculative findings of un-credentialed representatives of special interest groups are opinion, not fact.
Stanley E. Grogg, D.O.
