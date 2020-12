I am thankful for my family and my cousins because they are there for me when I am happy or sad.

I am thankful for life so I can enjoy the fun stuff. I am thankful for teachers so I can learn.

I am thankful for doctors and scientists who are helping people feel better.

We should look for the happy things right now because it's better to feel happy.

