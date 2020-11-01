Letter to the Editor: Life before ACA was hard on people with pre-existing conditions

One week after the election, the U. S. Supreme Court will decided the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Many people do not understand the abuses that occurred prior to the ACA.

The ACA gave people under 65 with pre-existing health conditions who did not have health insurance through their employer the opportunity to purchase insurance from a private company.

Prior, people in this category were denied by the companies due to their pre-existing conditions.

Even minor pre-existing health conditions caused denials.

Prior to the ACA, I was denied due to sleep apnea. I owned my own CPAP machine, which I have always used every night to address the problem.

This condition would have cost the insurance company nothing except for an occasional new mask and hose, which I would have gladly covered.

I called the insurance company and attempted to explain this to them.

The representative said I was denied by the underwriters, and there was nothing he could do to reverse the denial judgment.

I asked to talk with the underwriters, and he said they do not come to the phone.