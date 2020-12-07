Letter to the Editor: LIberals are the new Socs

Liberal ideology wouldn't be so hard to swallow if the ones preaching it were not so snobby, condescending and rude.

It's almost as if the Socs from the book "The Outsiders" are now lecturing everybody else on how to make the world a more compassionate place.

Come to think of it, could the term "Soc" have been short for "social club" or even "socialist"?

Perhaps the spoiled Socs of the mid-20th century have evolved into the liberal snowflakes who are driving the gears of social change today.

Only, they've traded in their Mustangs for Hybrids, and they tend to eat sushi rather than from the old Pennington's Drive In.

On the flip side, I guess the Greasers have evolved into meth addicts and copper thieves. And they have traded their switchblades for AK47s.

My, isn't progress beautiful.

Andrew Dennehy, Hominy

Editor's Note: In "The Outsiders," written by Tulsan S.E. Hinton, the term "Soc" refers to Socials, or "west side rich kids." In the movie version, the wealthy families lived on the south side.