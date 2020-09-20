Letter to the Editor: Let law enforcement handle protests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate the Editor's Note on the letter "Ugly words" (Sept. 12) regarding comments attributed to President Donald Trump about U.S. Sent. John McCain.

Too often the public will latch onto misquotes and false narratives put out to advance an agenda. I know first-hand how press conferences with lies can stir up a nation.

After reading the piece by columnist Noah Feldman ("The law flinches when guns are drawn," Sept. 11) caused me to research why he is in the paper.

I found he has the background to have an opinion on the defense of Kyle Rittenhouse (a 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin).

The public should not interject themselves into a riot situation. Rittenhouse and others should stay home and let the authorities take care of the streets.

I have not researched Feldman enough to know if he has ever been in a self-defense situation, but his point that Rittenhouse will use his own weapon as the basis for self-defense is premature.