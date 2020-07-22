In a recent online article about Thailand's fewer COVID-19 deaths and positive cases, a photo was shown of their school students.
All were masked and seated at separate desks suitably distanced.
Each desk had a three-sided, clear plexiglas shield around it, protecting each student and quite likely their teacher as well.
Perhaps we should consider such a relatively inexpensive protection device for our students and teaching staff.
