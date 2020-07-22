Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. Charlie Neibergall/AP

 Charlie Neibergall

In a recent online article about Thailand's fewer COVID-19 deaths and positive cases, a photo was shown of their school students. 

All were masked and seated at separate desks suitably distanced. 

Each desk had a three-sided, clear plexiglas shield around it, protecting each student and quite likely their teacher as well. 

Perhaps we should consider such a relatively inexpensive protection device for our students and teaching staff. 

