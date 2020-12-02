Letter to the Editor: Legislative request for state education department audit not a diversion tactic

Regarding the Tulsa World editorial on Nov. 18 condemning lawmakers who requested an audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, under no circumstances was requesting an audit of the OSDE a tactic to divert attention off of the business practices of the for-profit management company of Epic Youth Services and Community Strategies, Inc. ("Governor, lawmakers turn Epic scandal on its ear").

It was, however, a request by a group of lawmakers (including myself) for the governor to request an audit of the largest appropriated state agency in our state government, especially since the state auditor and inspector pointed out there was a failure of the OSDE to monitor properly the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System, which is used by all schools.

There should be absolutely nothing wrong with asking for transparency and accountability from all agencies and entities receiving taxpayer dollars.

It is our highest responsibility as lawmakers to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. No entity receiving taxpayer dollars should receive more protection than another.