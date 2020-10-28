 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Leftist city council candidates against police

Letter to the Editor: Leftist city council candidates against police

101720-tul-nws-wright-vankirk

Wright, left, and Van Kirk.

City council candidate Lori Decter Wright in Distirct 7 is not supportive of police, regardless of her efforts to pretend otherwise.

She favors the formation of a police oversight committee with no input from the Fraternal Order of Police and has fully endorsed the Tulsa Equality Indicators Report, which ignores important statistics necessary to determine whether use of force is biased.

She has twice failed to respond to my request to make public many reverent statistics. 

Those include finding out what percentage of the cases where police use force does violate formal Tulsa Police Department procedures, and how does the percentage vary among race?

The other question is what percentage of each group forcibly resists arrest and how does this compare with use of force by police against each racial group.

My only contribution to a city council candidate in 50 years went to Justin Van Kirk, who believes that the vast majority of police officers are doing their best to protect us and treat everyone equally according while under daily verbal and/or physical attack.

Amazingly, city council candidate Mykey Athrell in District 5, who is running against Councilor Cass Fahler (supported by the FOP) is even more leftist than Decter-Wright.

Ignore the smears of the Tulsa World about dark money and look carefully at the websites of cassforcouncil.com and arthrellfordistrict5.city.

Athrell’s website vaguely supports police reform but shows zero empathy for police who daily put their lives at risk to protect us.

Albert Reynolds, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Lori Decter Wright was part of a city council committee to study the Office of Independent Monitor proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum. It was not voted on by the council. She supported having the city attorney's office review language for a possible vote by residents on a city charter amendment for an oversight move. Decter Wright has never stated a position on Fraternal Order of Police input. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

