Letter to the Editor: Leaving BLM mural would set stage of Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

Despite my endless envy, I have to admit, some billionaires seem to be very nice people.
Take, for example, Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates.
Their global philanthropy ranges from aiding sustainable agriculture in developing nations to fighting malaria to supporting family planning programs.
The latter helps women control their own fertility and prevents millions more abortions than mere rhetoric ever could.
Though he may be less known outside of Tulsa, another benevolent billionaire is surely George Kaiser, whose giving has helped so many Tulsans in real need and has given all of us The Gathering Place.
Further kudos are due Kaiser for his Sept. 14 Tulsa World op-ed, which urged Tulsa's mayor and city council to let the Black Lives Matter street mural remain ("Why the streets of Greenwood are different, and why what we say there matters").
In my blog (billat80-plus.wixsite.com/website), I make the case that the City of Tulsa can indeed allow the BLM street mural to remain in its current location without being legally or ethically obliged to allow the creation of other street murals.
But there is an added issue with respect to whether Tulsa should remove or allow the BLM mural to remain.
In 2021, Tulsa will especially remember a terrible page in its history, the 1921 Race Massacre. Which outcome would better set the stage for that remembrance: removing the Black Lives Matter street mural or letting the mural remain?
Surely that question answers itself.
Let the Black Lives Matter street mural remain. For goodness sake.
