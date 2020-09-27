Letter to the Editor: Leaving BLM mural would set stage of Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite my endless envy, I have to admit, some billionaires seem to be very nice people.

Take, for example, Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates.

Their global philanthropy ranges from aiding sustainable agriculture in developing nations to fighting malaria to supporting family planning programs.

The latter helps women control their own fertility and prevents millions more abortions than mere rhetoric ever could.

Though he may be less known outside of Tulsa, another benevolent billionaire is surely George Kaiser, whose giving has helped so many Tulsans in real need and has given all of us The Gathering Place.

Further kudos are due Kaiser for his Sept. 14 Tulsa World op-ed, which urged Tulsa's mayor and city council to let the Black Lives Matter street mural remain ("Why the streets of Greenwood are different, and why what we say there matters").