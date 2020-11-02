Letter to the Editor: Leave weapons home on Election Day

The U.S. Constitution is not only about tyranny but also about the reasoned and principled nonviolent transfer of political power through the ballot.

As Americans, this is the political model we champion around the globe.

The vast majority of people generally feel less safe with a stranger holding a fully loaded assault weapon than they do without such a person around.

Then there is the age-old adage that sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees.

I maintain if you are hyper-focused on the Second Amendment right to possess a firearm and intend to take it to a polling place, you are staring at a tree thinking it defines the forest.

On Election Day let us all think big picture and leave our weapons at home.

Michael Lock, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Oklahoma law forbids weapons in certain location where polling places may be located, such as schools or government buildings.

