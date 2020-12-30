Letter to the Editor: Learn the meaning of socialism

I commend the Dec. 1 letter ("Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries") for being thoughtful.

As a committed Christian, I am sick and tired of hearing the word "socialism" equated with communism, China, Cuba and the kleptocracy of Russia.

The letter writer took the time to define socialism and gave relevant examples of current government programs affecting the lives of 100% of Americans, whether they identify as Republicans or Democrats.

I would bet my beagle puppies not one Republican would be willing to give up their benefits associated with those programs, unless that person happened to be independently wealthy and unwilling to contribute to the country that enabled such good fortune.

Jesus Christ will be the judge on how well a person treats the least among us, and any refusal to pay a fair share of taxes to assist those in poverty (particularly blameless children) and to the defense of our country.

That avoidance of responsibility may come back to haunt them someday, maybe judgment day.