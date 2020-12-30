Letter to the Editor: Learn the meaning of socialism

I commend the Dec. 1 letter ("Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries") for being thoughtful.
As a committed Christian, I am sick and tired of hearing the word "socialism" equated with communism, China, Cuba and the kleptocracy of Russia.
The letter writer took the time to define socialism and gave relevant examples of current government programs affecting the lives of 100% of Americans, whether they identify as Republicans or Democrats.
I would bet my beagle puppies not one Republican would be willing to give up their benefits associated with those programs, unless that person happened to be independently wealthy and unwilling to contribute to the country that enabled such good fortune.
Jesus Christ will be the judge on how well a person treats the least among us, and any refusal to pay a fair share of taxes to assist those in poverty (particularly blameless children) and to the defense of our country.
That avoidance of responsibility may come back to haunt them someday, maybe judgment day.
I request citizens pledge allegiance to the truth and denounce ignorance. Only then can reading letters such as this lead to moments of critical thinking about the true and correct meaning of socialism.
I was a lifelong Republican until Newt "No Compromise" Gingrich and Grover Norquist invented his idiotic no-tax pledge.
These two surfaced in the 80s, and the GOP has now scraped the very bottom of this barrel with (President Donald Trump).
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: