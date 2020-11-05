Letter to the Editor: Leading by example

The highly esteemed concept of leading by example has been a morally sound guiding principle and expression of integrity for as long as I can remember.

But it appears to have been cast aside, with short-sighted total abandon.

This election is an opportunity for its resurrection. Our country’s current leadership has an underlying moral compass with the needle regretfully and shamelessly pointing due south, and if it prevails may God help us all.

Yet with reserved optimism, I pray that every good vote will count, and that our once esteemed leading-by-example principle can be restored to a previous higher ground.

John Mueller, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

