Letter to the Editor: Leaders need to renounce dangerous rhetoric

The greatest democracy in the world witnessed a scene on its Capitol grounds we would expect to see only in a developing country.

People knew Donald Trump’s narcissistic personality and his unscrupulous business reputation long before he ran for president.

Still, extremist Fox News pundits and debunked Russian conspiracy theorists helped elect him to the highest office in the land: the most infantile and inept president this country has ever had.

His actions are self-serving and derelict in governing; questionable and impeachable; his words endlessly circular and void of facts.

Trump’s dangerous rhetoric, his incitement of protesters and the silence from Republicans, who should have set the record straight long ago, have culminated in five deaths at the Capitol during the insurrection.

That blood is on the hands of Republicans who coddled and enabled a corrupt misfit in the Oval Office, instead of telling the truth: that the free and fair election in November was a referendum on the abysmal Trump presidency and a clear and decisive pronouncement for change.