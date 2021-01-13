Letter to the Editor: Leaders need to be truthful with constituents

If Sen. James Lankford wants Oklahomans to have confidence in American election results, he needs to express it clearly.

As a leader, he should help Oklahomans with truth and not add to the confusion by repeating our president.

If the world wants to follow American values, we need to believe in them first. Please, Sen. Lankford, keep your oath to our Constitution. I will pray for you. Thank you.

