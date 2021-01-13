 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Leaders need to be truthful with constituents

Letter to the Editor: Leaders need to be truthful with constituents

{{featured_button_text}}

If Sen. James Lankford wants Oklahomans to have confidence in American election results, he needs to express it clearly.

As a leader, he should help Oklahomans with truth and not add to the confusion by repeating our president.

If the world wants to follow American values, we need to believe in them first. Please, Sen. Lankford, keep your oath to our Constitution. I will pray for you. Thank you.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News