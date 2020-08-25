I can’t believe that there is a suit against the city of Tulsa because of a mask mandate.
I have a low lung usage problem due to being raised in a home of smokers, and I am in the high risk group for COVID-19. However, I have no problem wearing a mask.
Masks save lives.
I am so disappointed in the city for not closing down everything except hospitals, police and fire. I feel had we shut down April and May, this virus would be gone.
Jo Adams-Tillery, Collinsville
