WILD ART

Masked drum major Hilly Hilst conducts the Jenks High School Trojan Pride marching band during practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

I can’t believe that there is a suit against the city of Tulsa because of a mask mandate.

I have a low lung usage problem due to being raised in a home of smokers, and I am in the high risk group for COVID-19. However, I have no problem wearing a mask.

Masks save lives.

I am so disappointed in the city for not closing down everything except hospitals, police and fire. I feel had we shut down April and May, this virus would be gone.

Jo Adams-Tillery, Collinsville

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags