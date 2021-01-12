 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Lawmakers attempting to overthrow election should not hold office

Letter to the Editor: Lawmakers attempting to overthrow election should not hold office

{{featured_button_text}}

During the entire election campaign, Democrats were painted as scary socialists who would destroy the American Dream, give everyone everything for free and, heaven forbid, protect the environment of the only planet we have to live on.

Now, the Republican Party, including our own representatives, attempted to overthrow a legitimate election because they are unhappy with the results.

Who does that? Communists, subversives and usurpers.

The Tulsa World has published a list of elected officials who are joining in this delusional and treasonous assault on our democracy ("Republican state lawmakers urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result," Dec. 24).

I could not be more ashamed of my elected officials than I am right now.

I hope when these individuals come up for re-election that the reasonable and patriotic people of Oklahoma vote them out of office.

The Donald Trump Republican Party is not the party of our forefathers; it's not what they fought and died for. It has turned into the party of corruption, deceit and hate.

Until they can regain their integrity and remember where they live and who they are supposed to work for, they shouldn't hold office.

Liz Dobson, Sapulpa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

 

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News