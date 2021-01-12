Letter to the Editor: Lawmakers attempting to overthrow election should not hold office

During the entire election campaign, Democrats were painted as scary socialists who would destroy the American Dream, give everyone everything for free and, heaven forbid, protect the environment of the only planet we have to live on.

Now, the Republican Party, including our own representatives, attempted to overthrow a legitimate election because they are unhappy with the results.

Who does that? Communists, subversives and usurpers.

The Tulsa World has published a list of elected officials who are joining in this delusional and treasonous assault on our democracy ("Republican state lawmakers urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result," Dec. 24).

I could not be more ashamed of my elected officials than I am right now.

I hope when these individuals come up for re-election that the reasonable and patriotic people of Oklahoma vote them out of office.