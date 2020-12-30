 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Latest vaccine a marvel of science compared to 1918 flu pandemic

It would be laughable if it wasn't so sad when writers show they have no clue about their subject.

For example, the Nov. 18 letter ("Pfizer irresponsible for making early claims on vaccine") has ignorant statements. 

In 1918, we had an influenza pandemic. From 1918 until I was in my early teens (I'm 91 now), scientists gave their all to come up with a flu vaccine. 

That amounts to somewhere around 17 years. I implore readers to speak to an educated person about Pfizer's heroic results, which are now in the 95% effective range, after only 11 months in development. 

When something like COVID-19, a virus that did not exist until last year, scientists don't just grab a bottle of this and that to make a workable vaccine. 

An educated person can clue others in about the flu and vaccines. 

