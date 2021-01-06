Letter to the Editor: Lankford's action driven by Trump's allegations

Shame on Sen. James Lankford and his Republican colleagues.

It was a fair and legal election of Joe Biden to the presidency. I, and many other Americans, are tired of this constant attempt to overthrow our democracy.

Lankford, of all people, should be able to face reality and stop this dangerous game the Republicans and Trump are playing.

I have no respect for Lankford because he will not stand up for what it right.

President Donald Trump has shown time and time again that he has no respect for the Constitution or the people. We, the people, will not forget what Trump and his Republicans have done.

Elected officials are supposed to lead and not be driven. Elected officials are supposed to think and work together for the betterment of this country.

Elected officials are supposed to do their homework and stop listening to the conspiracy maniacs that spread their poison everywhere.

America needs to wake up, defend this country and demand that Trump move on.