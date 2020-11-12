Letter to the Editor: Lankford taking partisan position about election voting process

The election being over, and our own Sen. James Lankford follows the Donald Trump line and releases a statement intended to raise doubts about the integrity of the election process.

Lankford says, "Trust but verify." We can verify Lankford to be untrustworthy as he adopts his usual partisan stance.

Most of the election uncertainties were a result of mail-in ballots, incompetently (at best) managed by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

During DeJoy's Senate hearing, Lankford defended the questionable moves that DeJoy was making that made ballot delivery more uncertain.

Lankford then posts a "don't worry, be happy" essay on his site, claiming that Dejoy's hiring was routine.

Turns out, two search firms were employed, but neither recommended him. He was not properly vetted.

A strong Republican contributor with no Postal Service experience, DeJoy seems to have bought the job with $1.2 million given to Trump campaign. He continues to profit personally from Postal Service contracts to this day.

Several judges had to intervene to keep his mismanaging from affecting the mailed ballots even more severely.