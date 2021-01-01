Letter to the Editor: Lankford providing no evidence of voter fraud

It was not enough for Sen. James Lankford to have violated his oath to God and the American people when he swore to be an "impartial witness" during the impeachment trial then giving multiple press conferences as a President Donald Trump advocate as the trial was going on.

He also swore to protect the Constitution "against all enemies foreign and domestic."

In his most recent newsletter, the senator discusses the recent election and writes: "Some states this year had thousands of people who voted who were not residents of their states, voted twice, voted after they were dead, or voted even though they are not legally present in the US."

Says who, besides the senator and Trump?

Republican election officials have all denied serious irregularities and Trump's own chief of cybersecurity said it was the most secure election in history.

Show us the evidence, Senator.

Lankford further states: "I will keep encouraging the Trump team to challenge the results in court and in each state. That is the place where elections are determined."

No, elections are determined by the people of the 50 states via their state's rules.