Letter to the Editor: Lankford lacks ethics, morals

President Donald Trump was caught on tape trying to rig the election.

During his hour-long call to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Trump is heard pressuring him to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory or to “just say that you’ve recalculated.”

The ask was accompanied by a threat of legal action if the certified vote count isn’t rescinded. This amounts to a crime.

Raffensperger kept repeating there was no fraud, but Trump refused to hear it.

Thank God there are some Republicans who still have ethics and morals. Unfortunately, U.S. Sen. James Lankford isn’t one of them.

Lankford joined with 11 other senators who initially rejected the electors from so-called disputed states.

Ever since the election, the Republican Party has spread unsubstantiated conspiracies of widespread voter fraud.

Of the more than 50 court cases filed, including two at the Supreme Court, not a single instance of fraud was found.