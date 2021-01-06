Letter to the Editor: Lankford ignoring the will of the voters

Instead of raising his voice to protect the Constitution and defend the will of the voters, Sen. James Lankford assumes the posture of trying to re-examine an outcome that has already been certified by state election officials, the FBI, the Justice Department and Homeland Security.

His obvious intent is to garner the approbation of the Donald Trump acolytes amongst his constituency.

In reality, the Republican senator is participating in an exercise which undermines another state's right to determine the outcome of a legally conducted and tabulated election.

How does that serve to protect the sanctity of the rights of Oklahoma voters in the future?

It's eye-opening to know Lankford is more concerned about serving a subset of his supporters than he is about serving all Oklahomans, defending states' rights or upholding his sworn duty to defend and protect the Constitution.

