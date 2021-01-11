Letter to the Editor: Lankford empowering an attempt to overturn an election

I am so disappointed in Sen. James Lankford's attempt to disrupt our country's democracy.

His explanation for doing so is beyond belief: "I've got folks in the state who are saying, 'Move on, Biden won.' I have folks who say, 'Trump won, obviously. Do whatever it takes, including run over the Constitution.' And I have folks who say, 'Something just doesn't smell right.'"

I wonder how enthusiastically Lankford would have used the same rationale in 2016 if Hillary Clinton supporters had raised the same objections to the results.

Would he have voiced the same concerns if Clinton loyalists had created the same type of disinformation campaign that President Donald Trump and his loyalists have?

Is this the standard that every future election will be held to?

Lankford is empowering an individual who legitimately lost an election to attempt to overturn the will of the people.

He might want to think about that next time he asks for the support from Oklahoma voters. I know I will!

Bob Bianchini, Tulsa