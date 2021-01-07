Letter to the Editor: Lankford a sore loser

After the 2016 election, many Republicans harassed and joked about “those crying Democrats” who were fearful of what the next four years could bring.

Little did we know it would be the most disastrous four years the nation has ever seen.

But the Democrats accepted the election determined to win back the White House in 2020. And it happened.

We were disappointed, embarrassed but not surprised that Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford joined the president and sore losers in Congress in calling for an election audit.

The popular and Electoral College vote has determined the election winner. Over 50 court cases, including our nation’s highest court, has determined no election fraud.

It may literally take an act of Congress to force the biggest sore loser out of the White House.

But when all is said and done, the will of the people will prevail and perhaps this great nation can move forward toward some degree of normalcy.

May that day come soon when we have hopes of becoming that nation governed of the people, by the people and for the people.