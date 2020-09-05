Letter to the Editor: Knowing what it takes to deliver mail

Taking the sorting machines out of service at the Postal Service is comparable to a farmer dispensing of his tractors and returning to a team of horses and breaking plow to till the soil as my dad did in the 1940s.
That would be an asinine move.
The postmaster general has no knowledge of what it takes to move the mail.
I am a retired postmaster. I started my career as a letter carrier and was fortunate to be able to advance through hard work and education.
I love serving those who lived on my route and did my best to serve them.
The Postal Service has been denigrated by those who would like to see it fail.
The Postal Service is an honorable place to work and serve. There is no reason to slow the mail.
When I retired, we had three-day standards from coast-to-coast, and I know those who serve will do their best to continue in spite of obvious intentions to slow the mail.
Darrell Winkle, Coweta
