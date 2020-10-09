Letter to the Editor: Key questions about deciding upon next president

Some of you may find this difficult and others impossible, but for the moment, I want you to forget about your political affiliations and read this as the endangered species you're about to become: the American citizen.

This is about the president, and you better pay attention. Many books have been written lately, including from his niece and others in the know, to inform you about this man.

Ask yourself if these are the qualities you want from an American president who represents you and your country.

How can you put your trust and the safety of your country in a man who is consistently lying?

How about one who pardons his convicted friends and fires the knowledgeable people around him?

How about a person who has acknowledged disrupting the U.S. Postal Service for his convenience and for your life-saving mail orders?

Or, how about a man who degrades fallen soldiers and is responsible for your sons and daughters in military actions?

This pied piper has substituted lies for pipes, and you know where his followers ended up.

Please consider this as an unbiased American citizen when you go to the polls Nov. 3.